Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $362.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.91.

Moody’s Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $368.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.02. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

