TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransUnion Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransUnion by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,769,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,434,000 after buying an additional 905,559 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

