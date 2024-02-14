TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE TRU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

