Achain (ACT) Tops One Day Volume of $246,638.20

Achain (ACT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $246,638.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001340 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001180 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002618 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001707 BTC.
Achain Coin Profile
ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
