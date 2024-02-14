Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.63. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

