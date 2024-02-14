Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Mistras Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
