Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in January

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.4 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.