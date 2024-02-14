Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $282,528,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VMC opened at $237.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.70.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

