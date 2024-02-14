Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

