Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

