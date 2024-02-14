Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $40.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on GPI

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.