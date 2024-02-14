First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.2 %

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFNW. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Northwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.