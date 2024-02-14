Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $214.25.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,279 shares of company stock worth $7,310,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.