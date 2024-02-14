Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

