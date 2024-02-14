Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Beyond Trading Up 2.5 %
About Beyond
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
