Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,883 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $511.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $521.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.83. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

