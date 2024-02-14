Rollins Financial Buys 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 822,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,268.26 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $970.50. The company has a market cap of $593.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

