InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode updated its FY24 guidance to $2.53-2.57 EPS.

InMode Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 333,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

