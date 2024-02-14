TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
TPG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,309. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,745.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of TPG
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
