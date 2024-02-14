First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

CSL opened at $344.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.53. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $350.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

