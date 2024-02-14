First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,775,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

