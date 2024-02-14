Group One Trading L.P. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 1,154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,304 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 2.66% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 171,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

Shares of SVXY stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

