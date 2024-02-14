Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,726.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,667.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,590.42.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

