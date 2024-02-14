Group One Trading L.P. Grows Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 1,154.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,304 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned 2.66% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 140,400.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

SVXY opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

