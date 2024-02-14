Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

