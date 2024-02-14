Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

