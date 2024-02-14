Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

