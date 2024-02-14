Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of PJT Partners worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

