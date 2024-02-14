Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

