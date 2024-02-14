Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,696,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

