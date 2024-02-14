Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,168,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 195,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

