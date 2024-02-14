Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.79.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 867,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,754,000 after acquiring an additional 856,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,706,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,912,000 after acquiring an additional 823,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
