DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.82. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.800 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded up $11.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 534,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

