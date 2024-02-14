Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Entegris Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 320,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,121 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

