Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,800 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $176.54.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

