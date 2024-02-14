Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $208.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $291.49. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

