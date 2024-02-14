Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 153,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after buying an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

