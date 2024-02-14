Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,260 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

