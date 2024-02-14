Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,260 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

