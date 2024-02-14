Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.41 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CXT opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

