Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,235 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

