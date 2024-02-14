Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRT. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $169,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

NRT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

