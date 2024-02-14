Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

