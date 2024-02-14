Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

