Ellevest Inc. Buys Shares of 4,907 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

