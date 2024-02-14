Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,626,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

EQR opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,818. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.