Ellevest Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ING opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

