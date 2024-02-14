Ellevest Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

