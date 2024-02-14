Foundry Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,430 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,097,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

