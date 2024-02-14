Foundry Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $892.59 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $924.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $791.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.71.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,546 shares of company stock worth $22,854,181 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.