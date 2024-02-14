Foundry Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $548.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

